All lanes blocked on I-95 southbound in Boynton Beach near Gateway Boulevard after semis catch fire

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — At least one person died after two tractor-trailers caught fire early Thursday morning, closing all lanes of Interstate 95 southbound near the Gateway Boulevard exit in Boynton Beach.
The semis became engulfed in flames just before 5 a.m.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:45 a.m. and spotted parts of the interstate still on fire. Fire crews are at the scene extinguishing the flames.
As of 7:15 a.m., there are traffic delays back to the Tenth Avenue South exit in Lake Worth Beach.
It appears one of the semis rear-ended the other tractor-trailer, causing the massive wreck and fireball.
A Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger at the scene said all of southbound lanes could be closed until about 11 a.m. or noon.
Crews say the trucks are melted together, hampering their removal from the interstate.
The name of the person who was killed has not been released.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.