Family looking for answers after hit & run crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A family wants answers after their loved one was hit by a car in Boynton Beach and left in the road.
Boynton Beach police said a silver Nissan Altima struck 31-year-old Even Massillon around 2:30 a.m. Saturday while he was crossing Boynton Beach Boulevard.
Massillon's cousin, Pierrett Fleury, said her heart dropped when she learned Massillon was in the Intensive Care Unit at Delray Medical Center.
"I couldn’t believe somebody, somebody hit him and left him for dead, and they just kept going," Fleury said with tears in her eyes. "Why wouldn’t you stop to see if he was OK?"
Police said an anonymous tip led them to the Nissan Altima they believe hit Massillon on Tuesday.
Fleury said her cousin is still in serious condition with a broken jaw, neck, and back injury. Now his family is sending a message to the driver.
"Come clean, please for us, come clean, give us some closure. I understand you could have been scared, but he could have died," Fleury pleaded.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information should call Traffic Homicide Investigator Vincent Mastro at 561-742-6165, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
