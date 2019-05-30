Prosecutors push back on enforcing new state abortion laws

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill speaks to the members of the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee at the Utah state Capitol in Salt Lake City. Prosecutors in Georgia and Utah say they will not enforce new abortion restrictions passed by their states. Gill said he’s received angry calls from some residents since announcing that he would not prosecute doctors for any violations of Utah’s ban on abortion after 18 weeks. Gill’s county includes the state’s only two abortion clinics. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Source: Rick Bowmer)