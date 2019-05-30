Second breach at Mar-a-Lago is raising new questions and concerns about security

As a lawyer, it was difficult to watch this matter turn into a criminal matter. A great deal of work went into putting the entire episode into perspective. Indeed, today’s result was the culmination of a great deal of work on the part of both the government and I to find an acceptable result.On behalf of Mr. Lindblom and his family, we are grateful for the Court’s ruling today and the government’s recommendation. This was a youthful indiscretion that, because of the circumstances, amplified the nature of the consequences to Mr. Lindblom and, as we said in Court today, amplified the risks, disruption, and potential for catastrophe his decision caused.We consider this matter closed and have nothing but the highest respect for the job that the United States Secret Service does.Mr. Lindblom simply looks forward to moving on with his life.