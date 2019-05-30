Women accused of scamming $100,000+ from victims in Boynton, Delray, Boca using debit card scheme

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Do you recognize these two women? Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say they are responsible for scamming at least nine people out of more than $100,000.
According to court paperwork in more than a dozen cases, Shaumbrica Stubbs, 31, and Dierdre Dixon, 39, of Fort Lauderdale, were able to obtain actual debit cards and the pin numbers needed to use them, and it all started with a phone call.
According to detectives, one of the two suspects would call someone at home claiming to be their bank representative.
Stubbs or Dixon told unsuspecting victims at the other end of the line that their debit cards had been compromised.
The suspects said the bank was going to send a representative to pick up the so-called compromised cards, but in order to do so, the victim had to verify their four-digit pin.
As soon as a pin number was handed over, detectives say one of the two suspects knocked on the victim’s door and collected the debit cards.
Detectives say people handed over the cards because they believed the story, and assumed the cards had been compromised.
Authorities say the bank will never send someone to your home to collect bank cards.
Many of the victims were elderly and authorities say it is important to have a conversation with your loved ones before they fall victim.
