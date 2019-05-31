Charge dropped against homeless Jupiter teen who brought pellet gun to school

JUPITER, Fla. — Homeless teen Drew Yarde was relieved on Thursday when he talked about the criminal case against him being dismissed this week.
Yarde spent a week in jail after bringing a pellet gun to Jupiter High School in his backpack.
"When I had it, it was just for my protection," Yarde said.
Yarde hopes his story teaches people about the realities of being homeless in our community.
"People look at you because you bought a pellet gun to school, they think you’re a criminal," said Yarde. "But people are not all criminals, so that’s what people need to learn."
West Palm Beach attorney Adam Farkas fought on Yarde's behalf and was able to get the case dismissed, saying the teen wasn't showing dangerous or threatening behavior.
Yarde said he's been in contact with non-profit resource centers like Vita Nova, and now has his eyes set on his future.
“College, working, and maybe going to the military,” Yarde said.
Even though his case is dismissed, the charge of possession of a weapon on school property will remain on his record.
