Florida’s sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies May 31 to June 6

Starting Friday, Floridians can save big on much-needed supplies for hurricane season.
The state's sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies runs from May 31 to June 6. Earlier this week, Sen. Rick Scott urged Floridians to prepare for hurricane season, which officially starts on Saturday.
The following items will be tax-free at all retailers in the state, starting Friday:
$10 or less
- Reusable ice (ice packs)
$20 or less
- Any portable self-powered light source (flashlights, lanterns, candles)
$25 or less
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers
$30 or less
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries (excluding automobile and boat batteries)
- AA and AAA
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
- Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)
$50 or less
- Tarpaulins (tarps)
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Tie-down kits
- Bungee cords
- Ratchet straps
- Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand crank, including two-way and weather band)
$750 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage
Always exempt
- Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated)
- Canned food, including meats, vegetables, fruit, peanut butter, and other nonperishable items
- First aid kits
- Prescription and non-prescription medications (all RX and most over-the-counter are exempt)
- Baby food and formula
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, should be "near normal" with nine to 15 named storms.
We've already seen at least one. Subtropical Storm Andrea formed earlier this month near Bermuda, but quickly fizzled out.
To learn more about the sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies, click here.
