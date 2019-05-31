Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to give update in ‘Baby June’ case on Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The unsolved mystery of a baby found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet almost one year ago will take center stage on Friday.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to provide an update in the 'Baby June' case.
PBSO said an off-duty firefighter found the infant, who was less than two weeks old, floating in 75 to 100 feet of water on June 1, 2018.
Detectives named the child 'Baby June' and are investigating her death as a homicide. One year later, there have been no arrests and very little information about what happened to her.
"We need to know who the parents are," said Capt. Steven Strivelli at a news conference back in November.
Capt. Strivelli said DNA tests showed 'Baby June' was a mix of African and Central Asian ancestry, and was likely born in a hospital or medical center.
"Some hospital, somewhere, has evidence of this child being born," said Capt. Strivelli, who added the baby's umbilical cord had been clipped.
The sheriff's office said investigators checked the databases of every child born in Palm Beach and Broward Counties in the date range they believed the baby was born, but have had no luck finding out her identity.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.
"We hate seeing this and we want to get to the bottom of what happened," said Capt. Strivelli. "We're not going to stop here. This case is not going to close until we get completion."
If you have information about what happened to 'Baby June,' call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS, or the Special Victims Unit of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-4155.
