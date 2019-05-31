Stuart police investigating deadly weekend shooting

STUART, Fla. — Stuart police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
According to the Stuart Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of SE Spruce Avenue shortly after midnight on May 26.
Police said 22-year-old Rashaad Kelly was shot and taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin North, where he was deceased upon arrival.
No other details, including what led to the shooting, have been released.
If you have any information that can help police, call Detective Joe Calderon at 772-220-3493.
