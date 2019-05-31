13-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week.
Police said Travarri Hayes was last seen on May 23.
He was last seen walking away from his residence in the 900 block of 34th St. at about 9 a.m.
Travarri is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds.
Call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or 561-822-1700.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.