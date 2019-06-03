1 dead, 2 others injured in Fort Pierce triple shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Three people were shot Sunday night in Fort Pierce, including one person who died from their injuries.
Around 8 p.m., Fort Pierce police were called to the 2000 block of Delaware Ave. to investigate the shooting.
When they arrived, officers said they found three men suffering from gun shot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. At this time their condition is unknown.
Detectives are working to identify the gunman.
The circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear. However, people who live near where the shooting took place tell NewsChannel 5 they heard several rounds of gunshots and walked to the scene where they saw a truck idling near the corner of Delaware Avenue and S. 21st Street.
Investigators were collecting evidence from the area for several hours Sunday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please contact Detective Jasmine Mojica in the office at 772-467-6905, on her cellphone at 772-302-4807 or after hours at 772-467-6800.
