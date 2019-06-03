Florida launches NO SCAM price gouging app

Homeowners aren't the only ones in Florida preparing for the 2019 storm season. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is too.
Her office has launched an app to protect Floridians from price gouging during hurricane season.
The app is called NO SCAM and allows consumers to report an allegation of price gouging during a declared state of emergency.
She said the app allows consumers to attach pictures, copies of receipts directly from smartphones.
“Price gouging during a declared state of emergency can leave Floridians feeling defenseless and cause a sense of urgency for needed commodities. The stress caused by an approaching storm and its disruptive, and sometimes, devastating aftermath should not be further intensified by price gouging. It is our hope that this new app will assist us in raising awareness about price gouging laws and deter those who might otherwise consider violating the law, while at the same time help our consumer protection investigators get the reports and supporting information they need in real-time, so they can respond immediately to thwart any alleged illegal activity," Moody said in a statement.
You can download the app for free through Apple and Android stores. Just search: NO SCAM.
