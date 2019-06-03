Port St. Lucie police looking for mother, 2 missing children

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said early Monday morning they are looking for a mother and her two missing children.
At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police went to a home in the 5400 block of NW Fox Squirrel Ln. in Port St. Lucie for reports of two missing, endangered children.
The children, Malik Justin Leefatt, 12, and Tyler Joshua Leefatt, 6, were reported missing by their father, Winston Leefatt, who is the custodial parent.
Police learned on Friday that Winton Leefatt and the children's mother, Ester Leefatt, 38, were involved in a domestic dispute.
Officers were called to the home and Winston Leefatt agreed to temporarily leave the residence to allow the situation to calm down. Police said he returned on Sunday to find Ester Leefatt and the children were gone.
Winston Leefatt said he last saw the children on Friday around 10 p.m.
It is believed the children are in the custody of Ester Leefatt and possibly in the area of Southfield, Michigan. Police said she is not answering her phone.
If you see or know the whereabouts of Malik, Tyler or Ester Leefatt contact Port St Lucie police at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).
