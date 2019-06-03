Suspect arrested in Belle Glade rape case from 1998

Palm Beach County deputies have arrested a man for a decades-old sexual battery case.
They say Jocquin Turner, 38, is now in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.
In May 1998, a victim reported being sexually battered by three unknown suspects in Belle Glade.
Detectives arrested Turner over the weekend. They say his arrest is due to processing a backlog of sexual assault kits.
He's charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
