Suspect arrested in Belle Glade rape case from 1998
(Source: PBSO)
June 3, 2019 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 11:57 AM

Palm Beach County deputies have arrested a man for a decades-old sexual battery case.

They say Jocquin Turner, 38, is now in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

In May 1998, a victim reported being sexually battered by three unknown suspects in Belle Glade.

Detectives arrested Turner over the weekend. They say his arrest is due to processing a backlog of sexual assault kits.

He's charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon.

