‘Flash mob’ supports West Palm Beach restaurant where worker tested positive for hepatitis A

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A group of supporters showed solidarity on Tuesday for a West Palm Beach restaurant where a former worker recently tested positive for hepatitis A.
According to the Florida Department of Health, a food service employee at Off Tha Bone BBQ, located at 1516 N. Tamarind Avenue, was infected with the contagious virus.
The employee may have exposed customers on May 14 only. If you ate at the restaurant on May 14, watch for these symptoms of hepatitis A:
- Abdominal discomfort
- Dark urine
- Fever
- Diarrhea
- Pale white stools
- Yellow skin and eyes (jaundice)
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention right away.
On Tuesday afternoon, Big Mama’s House of Sweets hosted a 'flash mob' at Off Tha Bone BBQ. A crowd ordered lunch at the restaurant to show support for the eatery.
"Safety is one of our number one concerns," said Daniel Spann, owner off Off Tha Bone BBQ, on Monday. "Since we have been notified of the outbreak from the health department, we've been working closely with them and have resolved all issues regarding the hepatitis outbreak at our location."
Spann said the infected worker only worked at the restaurant for one day, and never exhibited any symptoms of hepatitis A while there.
According to the Florida Department of Health, here are the latest number of cases in our viewing area:
- Martin County: 22
- Palm Beach County: 21
- St. Lucie County: 17
- Okeechobee County: 3
- Indian River County: 1
Doctors said the best way to protect yourself from getting hepatitis A is to get vaccinated and wash your hands after going to the bathroom and before handling food. The hepatitis A vaccine is available at doctor's offices, urgent care centers, pharmacies, and county health departments.
Health officials said the incubation time for hepatitis A is 15 to 50 days. That means you would start seeing symptoms between 15 and 50 days after you were exposed to the virus.
If you have questions about hepatitis A, call the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County at 561-840-4568 or 561-671-4184. You can also click here.
