New West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley sworn in Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new police chief of West Palm Beach was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon.
City leaders held a swearing in ceremony for Police Chief Frank Adderley at the West Palm Beach Police Department.
On Monday night, the City Commission approved Adderley to lead the police department.
"The city of West Palm Beach has given me the opportunity to serve as their next police chief, and I’m just thankful that they’ve given me this opportunity," said Adderley following Monday night's vote.
In addition, the City Commission voted to reassign former Police Chief Sarah Mooney to the position of Chief of Police for Emergency Management.
Last month, Mayor Keith James announced the changes.
"I didn't think we were making progress the way I wanted to make progress," said Mayor James at a news conference on May 14. "And I think it's time for a fresh set of eyes to look at the department to see if we can move to where I think we need to be as a city."
Adderley served as Fort Lauderdale’s chief of police from 2008 to 2016, and has spent almost 40 years in law enforcement.
He also worked at the Broward Sheriff's Office, but was dismissed in January when the new BSO chief was hired, according to the Sun Sentinel. The paper said Adderley oversaw community outreach and the civil division, as well as courthouse operations and the 911 communications system.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.