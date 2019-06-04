Palm Beach County serving up meals to children in need all summer long

Starting Tuesday, children in need can enjoy a free nutritious lunch and snacks all summer long in Palm Beach County.
It is part of USDA’s Summer Food Service Program for low income children that may not have access to a meal when school’s out.
The Palm Beach County library system is partnering for the third year in a row with the Palm Beach County School District to make sure no child goes hungry during the summer.
The school district says some of these children wouldn’t be able to eat a lunch if it wasn’t for this program
“By reaching out to the libraries, we were able to reach out to more children, so it’s a good feeling. It’s something that we strive for every year, if we can feed one more child during the summer that’s our goal,” said Pete Wood with the Palm Beach County school food service program.
The meals will be served to any child under the age of 18 through July 26, Monday to Friday at 20 participating libraries, including all 17 Palm Beach County library system branches. Last year, 40,000 lunches and snacks were served.
Elizabeth Braunworth, head of the children’s section of the Palm Beach County library system's Main Library branch, says the program is not just about the food.
She says not only does it feed children's stomachs but also their minds.
The library provides a safe space for kids to eat and read books.
“We see the kids every day, and we know the ones that go hungry. It provides them with an opportunity to have a healthy nutritious meal and a snack five days out of seven,” said Braunworth.
The goal next year is to have not just 20 libraries but all libraries in Palm Beach County participate in the program.
Below are a list of libraries participating in the program:
Below are a list of all of the locations for the Palm Beach County summer lunch program:
