Boca Raton hit & run suspect arrested in South Dakota

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The suspect in a deadly hit and run in Boca Raton from last month has been arrested in South Dakota.
Police said 36-year-old Efrain Francisco Sebastian was captured in Brookings, South Dakota on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
Investigators said 44-year-old Luis Felipe Rodriguez, Jr. was struck and killed on May 19 around 4:30 a.m. at 6401 W. Glades Road.
Boca Raton police said cameras captured Sebastian's vehicle, a Nissan Titan pickup truck, at a Florida Turnpike toll plaza nearby, shortly before the crash happened.
The next day, a Boca Raton police lieutenant spotted the vehicle on a tow truck. The Titan had front end damage, according to police.
Investigators said they identified Sebastian and two other people in the truck. Police said those passengers told detectives Sebastian was aware he had hit a person and fled the scene.
