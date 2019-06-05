Boca Raton man arrested in Fort Lauderdale bank robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The FBI said a Boca Raton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery last month in Fort Lauderdale.
Terry Lee Smith II, 49, is accused of robbing a TD Bank branch located at 665 NW 62nd St. on May 23.
The FBI said Smith II was arrested without incident around 3:30 p.m. by Fort Lauderdale police.
Investigators believe Smith was also involved in separate bank robbery Tuesday at about 2:20 p.m. at a Wells Fargo located at 1100 W State Rd 84 in Fort Lauderdale.
Smith is in federal custody and is facing federal charges.
Anyone with information in this investigation is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.