Fire occurs at Subculture Coffee shop in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday night at a popular coffee shop in downtown West Palm Beach.
The fire happened at Subculture Coffee, located at 509 Clematis St,, just after 10 p.m.
Firefighters arrived and reported smoke coming from the building.
On the coffee shop Instagram page, owner Sean Scott said the fire started in a roaster, but it was contained. Scott said the shop will be closed until further notice to identify the cause of the fire.
The post said cleanup will begin Wednesday, but Scott wanted to reassure customers that "we're not going anywhere!"
No injuries were reported.
