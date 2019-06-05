Florida’s largest food hall to open in Delray Beach in 2020

Foodies, listen up!
A brand new, 60,000-square-foot food hall is coming to Delray Beach that will feature 35 chefs and operators.
According to Brand Story Communications, groundbreaking is scheduled to occur later this summer at the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Southeast First Street, which is just off Atlantic Avenue.
The Delray Beach Market will be housed in a four-story building and is being billed as Florida's largest food hall.
It will also feature multiple outdoor spaces and a four-level parking garage that can hold 220 vehicles.
The food hall is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.
