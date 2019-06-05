New cases of hepatitis A in Palm Beach County, bringing total to 23 this year

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two new cases of hepatitis A have surfaced in Palm Beach County, bringing the total number of cases this year to 23, which is the most in our viewing area.
The Florida Department of Health confirmed the new cases on Wednesday, but wouldn't release any other details.
Here are the latest number of cases locally this year:
- Palm Beach County: 23
- Martin County: 22
- St. Lucie County: 17
- Okeechobee County: 3
- Indian River County: 1
Doctors say the best way to protect yourself from getting hepatitis A is to get vaccinated and wash your hands after going to the bathroom and before handling food. The hepatitis A vaccine is available at doctor's offices, urgent care centers, pharmacies, and county health departments.
Health officials said the incubation time for hepatitis A is 15 to 50 days. That means you would start seeing symptoms between 15 and 50 days after you were exposed to the virus.
For more information about hepatitis A, click here.
