New space in West Palm Beach for Dress for Success

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Dress for Success executives say they were bursting at the seams, so Tuesday the ribbon was cut on a brand new 4,000 square foot space in West Palm Beach.
It will be home to the boutique the nonprofit is known for and to new training rooms where job readiness classes will be taught.
"Nearly 20 percent of the community is either unemployed or underemployed so they are living at poverty level, so there are certain women in in this community who deserve to be helped and so we are going to be able to do that in abundance," said Dress for Success CEO Joi Gordon.
The new offices will also help cut down on costs because storage units are no longer needed, but volunteers are.
