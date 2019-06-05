Sheriff’s office to continue contract with Loxahatchee Groves

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — It was a tumultuous relationship between Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and the town of Loxahatchee Groves.
In July, the sheriff’s office asked for a two percent increase. The town council at the time voted against that request and that’s when contract negotiations fell apart.
“There were some very unfortunate comments made by prior council members,” Bradshaw said on Tuesday. “It got pretty ugly.”
He wouldn’t give details but said it was the reason his office sent a letter in October, announcing the sheriff’s office would cancel the contract with the town by October 2019.
“We need PBSO out here,” said a Loxahatchee Groves resident. “We need them 24/7.”
Since then the town has several new council members, a new town manager, and a new mayor.
On Tuesday, the sheriff himself went before the council to make an announcement.
“I came here tonight to tell you we are going to continue the contract services,” Bradshaw said. “And, as a sign of good faith, next year will be a zero percent increase.”
The five-year contract meant many residents were relieved after months of wondering if they would have any law enforcement presence.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.