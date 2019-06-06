Boynton teen with cerebral palsy interacts with dolphins

KEY LARGO, Fla. — It's truly amazing how animals can brighten our spirits!
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida just granted a beautiful wish for a Boynton Beach teen who's struggling with cerebral palsy.
15-year-old Ashtyn is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair. But one of the things that makes her most happy is dolphins.
Make-A-Wish partnered with Island Dolphin Care in Key Largo on Wednesday to get Ashtyn in the water with dolphins for a series of therapy sessions to improve her physical abilities.
Therapists and trainers led Ashtyn through exercises to help her hand and fine motor skills, and bring her joy along the way!
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 12,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children with critical illnesses.
To learn more about the organization, click here.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.