Investigations launched into Delray Beach grant money

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two Delray Beach city officials resigned their positions as investigations started into how grant money was handled by the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department.
The department’s director, Michael Coleman and assistant director Jamael Stewart stepped down as news of the investigations was released Wednesday by the interim city manager.
In a statement, the city announced investigations are underway by the State Attorney’s Office, Palm Beach County Inspector General and the County Commission on Ethics into how the department distributed grant money to various organizations.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.