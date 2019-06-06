New D-Day monument to be unveiled in Boynton Beach’s Veterans Memorial Park

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Veterans Memorial Park in Boynton Beach is full of monuments dedicated to our war heroes, and now the park is adding one more monument.
On Thursday, local veterans will unveil a new monument to honor the D-Day landings.
Local veterans worked together to raise money for all of the monuments in the park. They say it is important to remember the sacrifices made on D-Day, 75 years ago.
Thomas Kaiser, a World War II veteran with our local American Legion says, “We lost 406,000 kids in World War II. It’s a horrific number, but you know something without them dying we’re under Japanese or German rule. Those kids put their lives on the line and because of that we are a free country today.”
Local Korean War veteran Stanley Gavlick says he hopes people come away with a new appreciation for those who fought for our country.
“I hope they take a few minutes to realize how young we were when we were there and most of us didn’t know what was going on ... we did what we had to,” said Gavlick.
The new memorial will be unveiled during a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the park located at 411 North Federal Hwy. in Boynton Beach.
