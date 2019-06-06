Proposed 400-foot communications tower met with opposition in western Boca Raton

SOUTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Boca Raton residents and business owners are not happy about the construction of a proposed 40-story communications tower.
The tower would go up on the southeast corner of the Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course. It’s roughly 400 feet tall, which is like four Jupiter Inlet lighthouses stacked on top of each other.
On Thursday, the Palm Beach County zoning commission will vote on whether or not the tower will be built.
Hundreds of residents and business owners opposed say the proposed tower is unnecessary and will be too close in proximity to two existing towers. Some say the tower would pose safety and health risks.
A planned protest is scheduled at a zoning hearing at 9 a.m. in suburban West Palm Beach at the planning, zoning and building main office on 2300 North Jog Rd.
The meeting is open to the public.
