Dalia Dippolito’s former lover accused of cyberstalking, threatening to kill ex-wife

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The former boyfriend of Dalia Dippolito is under arrest and accused of making death threats toward his ex-wife.
According to an arrest report, the ex-wife of 38-year-old Mohamed Shihadeh told deputies she's been the victim of "ongoing, repeated, and violent harassment."
The couple has been divorced for more than four years and has two children together.
Detectives said Shihadeh's ex-wife told them Shihadeh calls her numerous times a day and at all hours. He also sent her vulgar and threatening text messages, including pornographic images of a female's genitalia, according to his arrest report.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Shihadeh made death threats against his ex-wife in text messages.
"There are numerous other messages in which he states girls are coming to beat [alleged victim] up and he can't wait to see videos of violence committed against her," Shihadeh's arrest report states.
"[Alleged victim] said she is afraid for her safety due to his violent threats, and is emotionally distressed over the situation, and also feels trapped," the arrest report goes onto say.
Shihadeh's ex-wife told detectives she tried to block his number, but he continued to contact her using fake or blocked numbers.
Boynton Beach police said Shihadeh served as an undercover informant in 2009 when Dippolito told him she wanted to have her then-husband, Mike Dippolito, killed.
Shihadeh is in the Palm Beach County Jail, facing charges of aggravated cyberstalking and making written threats to commit bodily injury.
