Demolition begins on packing house in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla.-- Out with the old and in with the new.
St. Lucie County leaders said their farewells to the old packing house at the Port of Fort Pierce Monday.
Demolition got underway on buildings that have been standing for decades.
County leaders say today marks the start of a new era and an important step towards turning the port into a world-class, full-service shipyard.
It's the first in the U.S designed and built specifically to accommodate mega power and sailing yachts in the 200' range.
“We are taking another step into the future and it’s amazing it really is amazing for all of us," said St. Lucie County board chair Linday Bartz.
The demolition should take a few months.
