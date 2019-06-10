PBSO searching for suspect in weekend home invasion

SUBURBAN BOCA RATON, Fla— The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man accused of breaking into an apartment in West Boca Raton Sunday morning and attempting to batter two women before fleeing the area. It happened along the 9800 block of Arbor Oaks Lane.
It happened around 3 a.m. Deputies say the man could have done even more harm if it wasn’t for a third woman who spooked the man before he left the home.
The two women told deputies that the man broke into their home before attempting to hurt them. They described him as being a Hispanic male with dark skin, in his late teens or early 20s with a slender build and somewhere between 5’5 and 5’7 in height.
If you recognize the man in the sketch or have any information that could help solve this crime you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. PBSO wants to remind you that you can choose to remain anonymous.
