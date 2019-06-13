Deputies arrest man in connection with Clewiston man’s death

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Jamal Hubert.
Terrance Demetrius, 30, of Clewiston is being held in $100,000 bond.
Hendry County investigators continue to look into information regarding this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hendry County investigators at 863-674-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.