Deputies arrest man in connection with Clewiston man’s death
June 13, 2019 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 11:06 AM

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Jamal Hubert.

Terrance Demetrius, 30, of Clewiston is being held in $100,000 bond.

Hendry County investigators continue to look into information regarding this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hendry County investigators at 863-674-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

