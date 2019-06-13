New multi-agency task force aims to cut violent crime in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the creation of a multi-agency violent crimes task force on Thursday.
"The bad guys ought to be shaking in their boots, because we're coming after you," said Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.
The sheriff said the group of law enforcement agencies, dubbed Operation First 48, will target nearly a dozen gangs committing crimes in Palm Beach County.
"With Operation First 48, we stand together in sending a strong message to the bad guys. You will not control our neighborhoods," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James. "We're taking our city, our county back."
The task force will include members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, West Palm Beach Police Department, Riviera Beach Police Department, Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, FBI, DEA, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, and more.
Sheriff Bradshaw said hundreds of law enforcement officers will be involved in Operation First 48.
The task force will target the following gangs:
- MS 13
- Bloods
- Maniac Latin Disciples
- Camp 19
- Downtown Gang
- Latin Kings
- ZMF
- S-AVE
- Knoc Gang
- Andy Gang
- Firehouse Clique
"I want them to know we're coming after them," said Sheriff Bradshaw. "Don't go to sleep, because at 2 o'clock in the morning, we're gonna kick your door down and take you to jail."
On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of 14 suspected gang members in a two-year crime crackdown. Sheriff Bradshaw said on Thursday that more arrests are coming.
"Gonna get rid of these thugs that are in our community," said Sheriff Bradshaw. "Gonna take them out of there so people can walk down the street safely."
