Riviera Beach marching band aims for crime-free community this season

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A crime-free community in Riviera Beach is the new theme for the Sounds of Success marching band this season.
The group is recruiting members who are middle school age and older to spread the music and the message.
"Music is my outlet, nobody can change that," said drum major William McNutt.
Musicians, dancers, drum majors and members of the color guard all make up the Sounds of Success team.
They are currently in their first week of summer camp in a city-owned property adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club.
McNutt said the crime-free message is a welcome change to the negativity in some parts of the community.
"Positive vibes, positive people, great outlets, sometimes you just need someone to talk to," said McNutt.
According to a Neighborhood Scout study from last year, Riviera Beach was the 30th most dangerous city in the country.
Band director Antoine Miller sadly admits it’s not surprising, but there’s also hope.
"It’s an extremely high crime volume in our area, so what I wanted to do is give people in the community something positive to engage in," said Miller, who has participants practice four times a week.
This season, the group has plans to attend big events like FAMU’s and Bethune Cookman’s Battle of the Bands.
"You never know, we might be the best band in Palm Beach County! Might be? Nah, we is, I’m just playing," said McNutt.
Group membership is currently at 60 but they’d like to see 150 by August.
