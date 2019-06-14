Boca Raton police say home security camera helped catch man breaking into cars

Last Thursday morning just before 1:00 a.m., a resident along the 1300 block of SW 12th Avenue was alerted by his Ring system (video below) to a subject in the driveway of his residence. He quickly notified Boca Raton Police when he observed the subject stealing his silver Toyota Tundra. We spotted the vehicle along the 300 block of W. Camino Real and the driver fled behind a CVS. He abandoned the truck and officers saw the suspect running with a purse in his hand. After a foot pursuit, 18-year-old Henry Hurtado was taken into custody. Recovered stolen property helped officers identify auto burglaries along the 1100 block of SW 13th Place and the 1000 block of SW 13th Drive. Hurtado was charged with Grand Theft Auto, Auto Burglary, Grand Theft, Fleeing & Eluding, Resisting an Officer Without Violence and Driving Without a License. Remember to lock your car doors and bring your valuables inside. Consider a camera system as an extra layer of protection for your home and call us when you see something suspicious. Let’s be careful out there.