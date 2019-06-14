Community rallies around Wellington teen severely injured in crash

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The community is coming together to help a Wellington girl who was severely injured in a crash.
The wreck happened almost a month ago and left 13-year-old Valerie Chandler in the hospital.
Shortly after the crash, family friend Natasha Tomlinson started to raise money for Valerie's family.
"As soon as I found out, within 24 hours I did a GoFundMe page, and then from that, five days after that, I came up with idea to do a silent auction," Tomlinson said.
Now her home is filled with gift baskets from people all over the country looking to help Valerie in her recovery.
It’s been 28 days since the crash. For 24 of those days, Valerie has been in the Intensive Care Unit battling fevers, infections, and the possibility of not being able to walk again.
Valerie’s story quickly spread, and Natasha continues to receive donations from around the country. Katie Chandler, Valerie's mother, said she’s grateful for the support her family has received.
"I can’t even tell you how much debt we’ve already accumulated with these hospital bills and all the surgeries, and just knowing that there’s people out there to help is amazing," Chandler said.
A silent auction to help Valerie in her recovery will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wellington Trophy Room, located at 12300 S. Shore Blvd.
To donate to Valerie's recovery, click here.
