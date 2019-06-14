Several people injured in three-vehicle crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Several people are injured following a three-vehicle crash in Delray Beach Thursday evening, according to the Delray Beach Police Department.
Linton Blvd. will be closed between Old Germantown Rd. and Homewood Blvd. while investigators work the scene.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue transported the patients to Delray Beach Medical Center. No word on the extent of their injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
