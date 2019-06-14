Two people injured in motorcycle crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two people were transported to a local hospital following a single motorcycle crash in Boynton Beach Thursday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 9:22 p.m. near Gold Rd. and Military Trail.
Firefighters at the scene reported heavy damage to the motorcycle and two patients, a male and a female, laying on the road.
Both patients were transported to a local trauma hospital. Their condition is unknown.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
