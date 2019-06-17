Access to docks behind U-Tiki restaurant in Jupiter could soon change

JUPITER, Fla. — A public dock behind a popular Jupiter restaurant could soon be privatized.
Jim Taube, the owner of U-Tiki, says he’s making the request because of safety issues.
“I’ve seen underage girls carried out of boats passed out,” said Taube.
During a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on June 11, Taube asked officials to consider privatizing 14 slips on the dock that are currently considered public.
“We are trying to protect people,” said Taube.
U-Tiki currently pays more than $120,000 a year to Jupiter police for extra detail to help control the security.
“We are paying two Jupiter police officers our dollars to come and patrol what we think is their problem. They are requiring us to do it,” said Taube.
The planning and zoning commission voted in favor of the change but did set parameters.
“I think something along the lines of once you dock your boat, you cannot sit their on your boat for any length of time,” said Jupiter Planning and Zoning Commisioner Cameron May.
U-Tiki would have to post signs explaining to boaters they can’t loiter and that they can only use the dock slips with permission. The restaurant owner could also not lease or sell any of the spots.
It’s now up to the Town of Jupiter Council to decide the fate of the 14 boat slips. The council is scheduled to meet June 18 at 7 p.m.
