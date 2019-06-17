Couple asks for return of wooden bear statues stolen by porch pirates

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KMGH/CNN) – A Colorado couple wants their wooden bear statues back after two men brazenly swiped them from their front porch.
Security video from early Saturday morning shows the men walking up the sidewalk, each grabbing a bear and then hoofing it back to their car.
"They were pretty intentional about what they were doing," said Nick Alvey, one of the theft victims.
Alvey said a message on his cellphone alerted him that his doorbell camera had detected motion. He couldn’t believe it when he saw the video playback.
"My first reaction was like, ‘No, no, no, you can't have taken those,’” Alvey said. “So, I raced downstairs … then opened the door, and sure enough they were gone."
Alvey’s wife Katie McCune said one of the bears had belonged to her mom.
“My mom was very festive, and dressed this bear up for every occasion,” she said.
McCune’s mother died last year from early-onset Alzheimer’s. Before she passed away, she moved to assisted living, and took her bear with her.
"It went right outside of her door, and that became sort of how she knew which room was hers. She said, ‘I just look for the bear,’" McCune said.
McCune had two smaller replicas made, one for her and one for her sister.
McCune’s bear was stolen, along with her mom’s bear.
"There were tears, yes, there were definitely tears,” McCune said. “Because, like I said, it was my mom's bear, and we don't have my mom, and so the sentimental things sort of have extra meaning to us now."
The couple is asking for help identifying the men who took the bears. One was wearing a blue Adidas jacket with dark shorts and a ballcap. The other was wearing a red and black striped soccer jersey with the number 7.
The couple is also asking people to keep an eye open for the bears.
"We're not out for justice. We just want our bears back," McCune said.
The couple has filed a report with the Lakewood Police Department.
A department spokesman said they’re investigating, but they haven’t identified any suspects yet.
