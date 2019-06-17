Gloria Vanderbilt, jeans queen, heiress, dies at age 95

Their elder son, Carter, a Princeton graduate and editor at American Heritage, killed himself in 1988 at age 23, leaping from his mother's 14th floor apartment as she tried to stop him. Police said he had been treated for depression and friends said he was despondent over a break-up with a girlfriend. Vanderbilt says in "Nothing Left Unsaid" that she contemplated following him out the window, but the thought of how it would devastate Anderson stopped her.