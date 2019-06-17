Lane closures impacting Southern Boulevard for widening project

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Road work on a major construction project along Southern Boulevard from Forest Hill Boulevard to Lion Country Safari will close some lanes of traffic.
The Florida Department of Transportation says construction on this 7.2-mile widening project began in July 2018, in the Village of Royal Palm Beach, Village of Wellington and the Town of Loxahatchee Groves.
Work includes widening the existing roadway from four to six lanes, adding a 12-foot, shared-use pathway on the north side of the roadway, adding bike lanes, milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, adding lighting and signalization, installing curb and gutter, guardrails, minor median modifications and signage and pavement markings.
The $33 million project is expected to be complete in summer 2021.
FDOT says drivers will notice the following impacts during construction:
Southern Boulevard from west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road to Arden Lake Way will have one westbound lane closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily Monday through Friday for median work.
Southern Boulevard from Big Blue Trace/F Road to Cane Field Trace will have one lane closed in each direction nightly, 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, as well as Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, for paving operations.
Southern Boulevard’s westbound inside through lane from east of Forest Hill Boulevard to Palms West Parkway will be closed starting Monday, June 17, through mid-July for median work.
The dual left-turn lanes from eastbound Southern Boulevard to northbound Crestwood Boulevard and the dual left-turn lanes from northbound Forest Hill Boulevard to westbound Southern Boulevard will each be reduced to one lane starting Monday, June 17, through mid-July for median work.
Southern Boulevard’s westbound to eastbound U-turn at Palm West Parkway will be closed starting Monday, June 17, through mid-July for median work.
