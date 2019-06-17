35-year-old man from Riviera Beach missing since June 11

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police said a 35-year-old man has been missing since June 11.
According to police spokeswoman Rose Ann Brown, Jean R. Duogene was reported missing on June 15 by a case manager from the assisted living facility where he lives in Riviera Beach.
According to information provided by the case manager, Brown said Duogene has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and takes medication daily.
He has not had access to his medication since leaving the assisted living facility.
Because of the diagnosis and lack of medication, he is considered endangered, said Brown.
Police have checked local hospitals and other areas within Palm Beach County and are now asking for help from the public.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Duogene should contact Riviera Beach police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.
