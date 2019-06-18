Construction worker injured in western Boca Raton

A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after an accident in western Boca Raton.
At 8:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded to reports of an accident at a construction site in the 17000 block of Abruzzo Ave. This is the location of the Boca Bridges development.
First-arriving firefighters reported a worker had fallen from a ladder.
Borroto said the male patient was transported to a local trauma hospital for treatment.
