Jupiter, Uber partnership could provide safe rides for July Fourth

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter plans to partner with Uber for discounted rides on July Fourth.
The town of Jupiter is trying to keep you safe on the Fourth of July by offering discounted Uber rides.
Town council will hear an update on the plan and discuss it at Tuesday’s meeting at 7 p.m.
The goal is to discourage and help prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.
According to a presentation from Jupiter leaders, if this pilot program is successful, it could be expanded to other holidays in the future. Those include Labor Day, Memorial Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day.
A discount code would subsidize the Uber ride cost up to $15 to and from a specific destination.
The town will focus on the entertainment areas and work with restaurants and businesses to offer the code to customers.
The plan would offer the discount code from the evening of July 3 to the early morning hours of July 6. The town plans to budget $3,000 to cover 100 round-trip rides.
According to Jupiter police, there was a 48 percent increase in DUI arrests from 2017 to 2018. The most active months were July and September, with the most active weekend being July Fourth.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.