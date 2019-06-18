Jury duty scam surfaces in Indian River County, sheriff’s office says

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is urging residents not to fall for a jury duty scam which surfaced in the county.

The sheriff's office says someone is using the name of one of its sergeants to trick people into paying a fine for not showing up to jury duty.

Deputies say they'll never call and ask for money.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who’s received the fine to file a complaint using this link: www.identitytheft.gov.

