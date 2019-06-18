2 juveniles in custody after overnight police activity along Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm

June 18, 2019 at 9:42 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 9:42 AM

Two juveniles are in custody after police activity early Tuesday morning near a gas station along Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Just before 4 a.m., FOX 29 spotted West Palm Beach police vehicles located between a Target and Marathon gas station.

Officers at the scene said there were a few juveniles walking around in the area. They then started running from police, including one who dropped a gun.

Two juveniles were taken into custody, and police are looking for a third person.

