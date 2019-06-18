Palm Beach Start Up Week is helping local entrepreneurs

For Veronica Iglesias Romney it’s all about networking. The busy mom of two is one of more than 1,000 local entrepreneurs participating in Palm Beach Start Up Week. The goal is to educate and encourage local entrepreneurs.
“Besides motherhood there’s nothing harder than entrepreneurship you’re literally creating something out of nothing,” Iglesias Romney said.
She is the founder of Modern Marca a digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton. This week she’s not only learning from others but she’s helping lead the Women of Innovation Summit.
“You show up to the boardroom and women make up less that 25 percent or even 10 percent of the people there,” she said.
Venture X is trying to change that through the networking event.
“Bring them together to really understand what they need in order to get started and the route to go about it to get their business off the ground,” Sam Edwards, co-organizer of Palm Beach Start Up Week said.
The creators of Venture X say co-working spaces can actually create more business opportunities.
“I’ve been working from home for the past five years,” Edwards said. I work for an agency that’s based in Seattle and so from working at the co-working space just in the past two weeks I’ve picked up new clients for myself alone just by talking to people around me in the community.”
Palm Beach Start Up Week is free and open to the public; the event will run from June 17th - 22nd at Venture X, located in Downtown West Palm Beach at 700 S Rosemary Ave, Suite 204 in Rosemary Square, previously known as CityPlace.
Organizers say registration is not required to attend, but is recommended in order to receive updates on new headline speakers, programs, and events to be expected during the five day long celebration of startup innovation. You can register online and get more details at EventBrite or by visiting https://westpalmstartupweek.com/ .
