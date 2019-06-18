Police: 200 vehicle burglaries in Delray Beach since March

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are warning drivers after more than 200 vehicles were broken into since March.
According to the police department, most of the crimes happened between midnight and 5 a.m., and in about half the cases, the crooks smashed car windows to get inside.
Police said criminals are after cash, purses, and guns inside vehicles.
"Don't make it so simple for people. Stop leaving your stuff so visible in the car," said Capt. Russ Mager. "It's unfortunate. People will walk by, look in your car, and see that you have valuables and steal them."
Delray Beach police released surveillance video showing a team of thieves breaking into several vehicles over the weekend on NE 5th Ave.
🔽 WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO 🔽
Capt. Mager said you can easily avoid becoming a victim by locking your car doors and hiding any valuables.
"If nothing is visible, the door is locked, I probably won't touch this car because I don't want to waste my time," said Capt. Mager.
Police also urge drivers not to keep weapons in their vehicles.
"People can steal your guns and use them in violent crimes and we do not want that," said Capt. Mager. "Don't be a victim. Be smart."
If you know who the crooks are in that surveillance video, call Sgt. Jason Jabcuga at 561-243-7882.
🔽 POLICE OFFER CRIME PREVENTION TIPS 🔽
