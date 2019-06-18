President Trump to kick off 2020 reelection campaign on Tuesday in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tens of thousands of people will pack the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday night to watch President Donald Trump officially announce he's running for a second term in the White House.
The president will launch his 2020 reelection bid at an 8 p.m. rally. He'll be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence.
Supporters started lining up outside the Amway Center on Monday, holding signs and wearing "Keep America Great" hats.
🔽 TRUMP SUPPORTERS CAMPED OUT 🔽
President Trump tweeted on Monday that his administration has received more than 100,000 ticket requests to attend the rally.
The Amway Center holds around 20,000 spectators. Because of that, the president said large movie screens outside the arena will also broadcast his rally.
The president has made the battleground state of Florida a priority for his campaign. During a rally in Panama City Beach last month, Trump promised voters new disaster relief funding for the hurricane-hit portion of the state, as well as additional funding for a bridge project if he's re-elected.
In anticipation of President Trump's rally on Tuesday, a Democratic super political action committee, Priorities USA, is beginning a six-figure digital advertising effort to "help cut through his noise and give voters a look at the truth about Trump's policies."
Democratic candidates, including early front-runner Joe Biden, have visited Florida to tap donors and connect with voters, and will come to Miami later this month for their first round of debates.
Following the rally in Orlando on Tuesday, the president is expected to travel to South Florida.
The FAA issued a flight advisory for “VIP Movement” in the Miami/Doral area on June 18 and 19.
While the White House hasn't confirmed the president's visit, this alert is issued anytime President Trump flies to South Florida.
